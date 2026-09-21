Video shows passengers standing while Air India Express taxied
India
A video from an Air India Express flight on September 21, 2026, is making waves online: it shows passengers standing while the plane was moving along the runway.
The clip, posted by a fellow traveler, has people questioning how seriously in-flight safety rules are being followed.
Air India Express apologizes, stresses safety
Air India Express apologized for any concerns and said safety is always their top priority, assuring that its crew follows all regulations.
Meanwhile, social media users pointed out that staying safe isn't just up to the crew. Passengers need to listen and stay seated, too.
As several social media users pointed out, passengers should follow safety instructions and cooperate with the cabin crew throughout the flight.