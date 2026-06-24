Video shows Tamil Nadu minister Visvanathan touching schoolgirls' legs

DMK files POCSO complaint, Visvanathan denies

The DMK party has filed a complaint, asking for legal action under the POCSO Act. DMK leader Syed Hafeez called the minister's actions "unacceptable" and stressed the importance of respecting boundaries.

BJP leaders also demanded Visvanathan's dismissal and an apology, with some pointing out this is not his first controversy.

Visvanathan responded by saying he had no bad intentions and was just joining in the celebrations.