Video shows Tamil Nadu minister Visvanathan touching schoolgirls' legs
India
Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Visvanathan is getting a lot of criticism after a video showed him touching the legs of minor girls at a marathon event in Melur, Madurai.
The marathon was part of Chief Minister Vijay's birthday celebrations and included schoolchildren.
DMK files POCSO complaint, Visvanathan denies
The DMK party has filed a complaint, asking for legal action under the POCSO Act. DMK leader Syed Hafeez called the minister's actions "unacceptable" and stressed the importance of respecting boundaries.
BJP leaders also demanded Visvanathan's dismissal and an apology, with some pointing out this is not his first controversy.
Visvanathan responded by saying he had no bad intentions and was just joining in the celebrations.