Video shows Tiruppur government bus driver and conductor kicking passenger
A disturbing video from Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, is making the rounds online. It shows a government bus driver and conductor kicking a passenger, first in the chest, then in the face, after he tried to board amid rain.
The man appeared to be intoxicated and was kicked outside the bus, causing him to fall onto the road, before the conductor kicked him in the face while he was on the ground.
State transport opens probe at Kangeyam
The incident happened at Kangeyam bus stand on a state-run bus (TN 38 N 2986).
Police confirmed the passenger was drunk but have not shared details about his injuries.
The State Transport Corporation has started an inquiry; a senior official said the staff should have called police instead of using force.
No case has been filed yet, but an investigation is underway.