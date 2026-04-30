Video shows woman slapping man during Delhi Metro seat argument
India
A video of a woman slapping a man during a seat argument on the Delhi Metro has been circulating on social media.
The clip, posted by Ghar Ke Kalesh on X, shows things getting heated until other passengers step in to break up the fight.
Video sparks mixed online reactions
The incident sparked plenty of online reactions: some found it funny, but many pointed out how common these clashes have become in crowded metros.
It's a reminder that daily stress and packed trains can easily lead to conflict, and maybe we could all use a little more patience (and courtesy) during our commutes.