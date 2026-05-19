Video shows woman threatening mule handler on Kedarnath Temple route India May 19, 2026

A video from the Kedarnath Temple route shows a woman threatening a mule handler after a minor dispute about her ride.

She repeatedly tells him, "One phone call from me & you'll be arrested. You don't know who I am!" even as he tries to calm things down.

The scene, set on a peaceful pilgrimage path, has upset many for disrupting the spiritual vibe.