Video shows woman threatening mule handler on Kedarnath Temple route
India
A video from the Kedarnath Temple route shows a woman threatening a mule handler after a minor dispute about her ride.
She repeatedly tells him, "One phone call from me & you'll be arrested. You don't know who I am!" even as he tries to calm things down.
The scene, set on a peaceful pilgrimage path, has upset many for disrupting the spiritual vibe.
Social media criticizes woman's Kedarnath behavior
Social media users were quick to criticize her behavior, with comments like, "Ma'am came all the way to Kedarnath for Lord Shiva's blessings but brought her Delhi/Mumbai entitlement in the luggage," and "Holy places don't come with VIP passes. Respect matters more than influence."
The incident has kicked off conversations about keeping reverence alive during spiritual journeys.