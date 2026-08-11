Dhruv Rathee's Hindu gods video withheld after Centre's order: Google 

Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who filed a plea against the video, told the court it can still be viewed outside India and through VPNs. She sought an order for its global removal.

However, Google's counsel said this issue is pending before a division bench.

Sachdeva also said other YouTubers have uploaded the video and asked for permission to approach Google so that they can also be removed. Google opposed it, saying it would give rise to a separate cause of action.