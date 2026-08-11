Dhruv Rathee's Hindu gods video withheld after Centre's order: Google
What's the story
The Delhi High Court was informed on Tuesday that a YouTube video by Dhruv Rathee, in which he allegedly claimed Hindu gods Ram, Seeta, and Krishna ate meat and drank alcohol, has been withheld in India. Google's counsel told Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma that the action was taken after the government's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) issued an order. The GAC is a government body that allows users to appeal decisions made by social media platforms regarding online content.
Legal proceedings
Video can still be viewed outside India, through VPNs
Advocate Amita Sachdeva, who filed a plea against the video, told the court it can still be viewed outside India and through VPNs. She sought an order for its global removal.
However, Google's counsel said this issue is pending before a division bench.
Sachdeva also said other YouTubers have uploaded the video and asked for permission to approach Google so that they can also be removed. Google opposed it, saying it would give rise to a separate cause of action.
Video controversy
Plea claimed video uploaded on YouTube in March
In her petition, Sachdeva took offense to a video uploaded by Rathee on YouTube on March 21, 2026, titled Can Hindus Eat BEEF? | Kerala Story 2 EXPOSED.
In it, she alleged that Rathee falsely claimed Hindu gods consumed meat and alcohol, hurting religious sentiments.
She called the video "highly derogatory" and "inflammatory." It also allegedly disclosed cognizable offenses under Sections 196, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, she said.
Legal action
Sachdeva has filed a criminal complaint against Rathee
Notably, Sachdeva has also filed a criminal complaint against Rathee in a magistrate court. The metropolitan magistrate has sought an action-taken report from the police on this matter.
In her complaint, she alleged that Rathee intentionally misrepresented Hindu scriptures and ridiculed Sanatan Dharma's sanctity.
She accused him of promoting communal disharmony by linking dietary practices to caste and politics.
The court has now adjourned the case to September for further hearings on these matters.