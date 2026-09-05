Vidhya Seva Samman to honor 10 teachers in Gopalapuram school
Ten amazing teachers are set to receive the Vidhya Seva Samman on September 6 at DAV Girls Senior Secondary School, Gopalapuram.
Chosen from 217 nominations, these educators stood out for inspiring their students, teaching important values, and thinking beyond textbooks.
The event is organized by Mission Guru Devo Bhava, Lions Club of Meenambakkam, and Vedritam Group.
Seven member committee screened 185 applications
A seven-member screening committee screened 185 applications and shortlisted 20, and an eminent jury selected the final 10, including Kala Raman (P.S. Higher Secondary School), Thanukrishnan J. from Smt Durgadevi Choudhary Vivekananda Vidyalaya Senior Secondary School, Kolathur, and Seema Madan (Kola Saraswathi Vaishnav Senior Secondary School).
S. Gurumurthy, columnist and editor of Thuglak, will be the chief guest.
The awards shine a light on teachers who truly make a difference in students' lives.