Vidisha schoolgirls protest bus fare hike, operators reverse decision
Schoolgirls in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, stood up against a bus fare hike that would have created an additional financial burden for getting to school.
Some reports said the fare for school students had been proposed to increase from ₹10 to ₹25, making it tougher for students from rural areas to afford their commute.
After the girls protested, the hike was scrapped and fares went back to normal.
Students at Sironj secure fare rollback
On August 12, students from Kanya Higher Secondary School gathered at Sironj bus stand and voiced their concerns for about half an hour, asking officials such as MLA Umakant Sharma to step in.
Their message was clear: affordable transport is crucial for their education.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Om Narayan Badkul and other officials listened and convinced bus operators to reverse the fare increase, bringing relief to students and families alike.