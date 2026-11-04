Vietnam Airlines launches Ahmedabad to Hanoi direct flights November 3
Vietnam Airlines is making trips between India and Vietnam a lot easier with new direct flights from Ahmedabad to Hanoi, starting November 3.
Whether you're planning a vacation or heading for work, you can now catch one of four round-trip flights every week connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to the Vietnamese capital on an Airbus A321.
Ahmedabad to Hanoi schedule and fares
Flights run every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday, leaving Hanoi at 5:35pm and landing in Ahmedabad by 9:30pm
the return takes off at 10:45pm and gets you to Hanoi by 4:35am.
Economy tickets start at ₹33,000 while business class goes up to ₹1 lakh.
With Ahmedabad joining Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad on Vietnam Airlines's map, this move is all about boosting travel and stronger ties between the two countries.