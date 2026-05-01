Vietnam president To Lam visits India for BrahMos missile talks
India
Vietnam's president, To Lam, is heading to New Delhi for his first big foreign trip since taking office.
The main agenda? A BrahMos missile deal with India is expected to be a key outcome, which would make Vietnam only the third Southeast Asian country (after the Philippines) to get these high-speed Indo-Russian cruise missiles.
₹5,800cr deal bolsters Vietnam defense
The ₹5,800 crore deal would boost Vietnam's maritime defense in the South China Sea, providing it with shore-based batteries and training support.
For India, it is a win for Make in India and shows its growing role in Indo-Pacific security.
The agreement also highlights stronger defense ties between India, Russia, and Vietnam, especially as they work together despite global supply chain issues.