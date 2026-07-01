Vihaan Srivastava, Chembur schoolboy, dies as peepal falls on bus
India
Vihaan Srivastava, a Class VI student from Universal High School in Chembur, lost his life when a peepal tree unexpectedly fell on his school bus on Tuesday, June 30, 2026.
11 other kids were also injured in the accident.
Vihaan's funeral is set for Wednesday, with his parents Juhi and Gaurav waiting for his grandparents to arrive from Delhi.
Neighbors remember Vihaan Srivastava's football passion
Neighbors remember Vihaan as a lively kid who loved football and hanging out in the play area. He was pulled from the wreckage but sadly didn't make it.
The other injured children, especially those sitting at the back, are recovering physically, but many families are now watching for signs of emotional trauma and considering counseling to help them cope with what happened.