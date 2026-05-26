Vijay announces loan waiver for Tamil Nadu farmers
What's the story
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced a major crop loan waiver scheme for farmers and extended the screening of newly released Tamil films in another move. The scheme is aimed at providing relief to small and marginal farmers who took loans from cooperative banks, NDTV reported. However, many farmers reportedly expressed disappointment as the TVK manifesto promised a full waiver for those with up to five acres of land.
Waiver specifics
Complete waiver for marginal farmers with debt less than ₹50,000
The loan waiver scheme was announced after a high-level review meeting attended by the Chief Minister. The government said that marginal farmers with debts of less than ₹50,000 will be given a complete waiver. Small farmers with debts under ₹50,000 will have 50% of their debt waived. Those with loans between ₹50,001 and ₹60,000 will get a waiver of ₹40,000; loans between ₹60,001 and ₹70,000 will get a waiver of ₹30,000.
Future relief
Waiver details for other amounts
Farmers with loans between ₹70,001 and ₹80,000 will get a relief of ₹20,000. For loans between ₹80,001 and ₹1 lakh, the waiver amount is fixed at ₹10,000. Those with crop loans above ₹1 lakh will get a waiver of ₹5,000. Loans taken between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, will also be waived off under this scheme.
Film industry support
CM Vijay extends screening hours for Tamil films
In addition to the loan waiver scheme, CM Vijay has also extended screening hours for newly released Tamil films. The decision allows five screenings a day for a week after release. A post from the Chief Minister's official X handle said that representatives of the film industry met Vijay and submitted various requests. It added that on local festival days or public holidays, one special extra show is allowed.