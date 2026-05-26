Vijay announces loan waiver for Tamil Nadu farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has announced a major crop loan waiver scheme for farmers and extended the screening of newly released Tamil films in another move. The scheme is aimed at providing relief to small and marginal farmers who took loans from cooperative banks, NDTV reported. However, many farmers reportedly expressed disappointment as the TVK manifesto promised a full waiver for those with up to five acres of land.

Waiver specifics Complete waiver for marginal farmers with debt less than ₹50,000 The loan waiver scheme was announced after a high-level review meeting attended by the Chief Minister. The government said that marginal farmers with debts of less than ₹50,000 will be given a complete waiver. Small farmers with debts under ₹50,000 will have 50% of their debt waived. Those with loans between ₹50,001 and ₹60,000 will get a waiver of ₹40,000; loans between ₹60,001 and ₹70,000 will get a waiver of ₹30,000.

Future relief Waiver details for other amounts Farmers with loans between ₹70,001 and ₹80,000 will get a relief of ₹20,000. For loans between ₹80,001 and ₹1 lakh, the waiver amount is fixed at ₹10,000. Those with crop loans above ₹1 lakh will get a waiver of ₹5,000. Loans taken between May 1, 2025, and February 28, 2026, will also be waived off under this scheme.

Advertisement