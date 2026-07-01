Tamil Nadu government has challenged Madras HC's order

Vijay government challenges Madras HC's cow slaughter ban in SC

By Chanshimla Varah 02:17 pm Jul 01, 202602:17 pm

What's the story

The Tamil Nadu government has challenged a Madras High Court order banning cow slaughter in the Supreme Court. The state government contended that the High Court went beyond the issue involved by imposing an "absolute and blanket ban" on cow slaughter, including authorized slaughterhouses. The challenge stems from a May 27 order of the Madras HC, which directed that no cows or calves should be slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or any other day.