Vijay government challenges Madras HC's cow slaughter ban in SC
What's the story
The Tamil Nadu government has challenged a Madras High Court order banning cow slaughter in the Supreme Court. The state government contended that the High Court went beyond the issue involved by imposing an "absolute and blanket ban" on cow slaughter, including authorized slaughterhouses. The challenge stems from a May 27 order of the Madras HC, which directed that no cows or calves should be slaughtered on the eve of Bakrid or any other day.
Legal framework
State cites existing laws allowing regulated animal slaughter
The Tamil Nadu government argued that the ban violates existing laws like the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958. This act allows cows over 10 years old to be slaughtered if certified unfit for breeding or work by a competent authority. Other laws cited by the state government include the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and relevant food safety regulations, which regulate animal slaughter rather than prohibit it outright.
Petition details
PIL led to HC's order banning cow slaughter
The Madras HC's order was based on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by K Surya Prasanth of the Hindu Makkal Katchi. The PIL sought directions for slaughter to be carried out at designated places only, alleging arrangements were being made for slaughter in non-designated areas. However, the court imposed a blanket ban on cow and calf slaughter across Tamil Nadu.
Stay request
TN government seeks stay on HC's directions
The Tamil Nadu government has sought an interim stay on the Madras HC's directions pending adjudication of the matter in the Supreme Court. The state argues that the High Court's order effectively imposes a blanket ban on cow slaughter, including at authorized slaughterhouses, which is legally untenable as it conflicts with the existing statutory framework governing animal slaughter.