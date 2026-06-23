Vijay government moves SC against Madras HC's 'lamp lighting' ruling

Court's response

Court's stance on state's arguments

The high court also dismissed the state's argument that 'Deepa Thoon' was a survey stone erected by British rulers. Upholding the order passed by Justice Swaminathan, allowing the lighting of the traditional lamp, the two-judge bench of the Madras High Court in January had asserted that the apprehension of law and order was an "imaginary ghost created by them (state authorities) for their convenience to put one community against the other under suspicion."