Vijay Kurmi returns alive after police misidentify body in Sonari
India
A family in Sonari, Assam accidentally buried an unidentified man after police misidentified a body as their relative, Vijay Kurmi.
The family mourned and performed all the last rites, only for Vijay to walk back home three days later alive from his hotel job, very much alive.
Police exhumed body, probe underway
After Vijay's surprise return, police exhumed the buried body when another missing-person report came in.
Now there's an investigation to figure out who the deceased actually is and how this mistake happened.
The whole incident has sparked calls for better ID checks by authorities so families don't go through this kind of confusion again.