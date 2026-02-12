Vijay Mallya gets last chance in Bombay HC
The Bombay High Court has sent a final notice to Vijay Mallya, asking if he plans to come back to India. This is about his challenge to being labeled a "fugitive" under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
The court made it clear: they'll only consider his petition if he actually returns and accepts their authority.
Judges inclined to record he was 'deliberately evading court's process'
Judges pointed out that Mallya was 'avoiding the process of the court' and that they were inclined to record he was 'deliberately evading the court's process.'
The government's lawyer said Mallya had filed an affidavit disputing banks' claims and was attempting to convert the matter into recovery proceedings, while his own lawyer argued he shouldn't have to show up in person.
Still, the court insisted—no affidavit confirming his return, no hearing.
Mallya gets one last shot before next week's hearing.