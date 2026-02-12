Vijay Mallya gets last chance in Bombay HC

Judges inclined to record he was 'deliberately evading court's process'

Judges pointed out that Mallya was 'avoiding the process of the court' and that they were inclined to record he was 'deliberately evading the court's process.'

The government's lawyer said Mallya had filed an affidavit disputing banks' claims and was attempting to convert the matter into recovery proceedings, while his own lawyer argued he shouldn't have to show up in person.

Still, the court insisted—no affidavit confirming his return, no hearing.

Mallya gets one last shot before next week's hearing.