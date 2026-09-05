Vijay Mishra seeks Allahabad HC review Rahul Gandhi voice test
India
A BJP leader has asked the Allahabad High Court to reconsider a lower court's refusal to allow a voice sample test for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
This all started after Gandhi allegedly made some sharp remarks about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP national president.
The trial court had said no to the test, and the next hearing is set for September 14, 2026.
Vijay Mishra says voice comparison key
Vijay Mishra, the BJP leader, believes comparing Gandhi's voice could be key in proving what was actually said.
His lawyer argued that it is important for fairness in the case.
The high court's decision could shape how this political dispute plays out from here.