Vijay Pandey finds woman missing nearly 5 years using AI
An Uttar Pradesh police constable, Vijay Pandey, used artificial intelligence, or AI, tools to help find a woman who had been missing for nearly five years.
By recreating her current look from the woman's childhood photo and photographs of her family members with the help of ChatGPT and Google Gemini, he managed to track her down safely in Rajasthan.
His creative approach got a lot of appreciation from both his department.
Pandey receives cash rewards and certificate
For his efforts, Pandey received cash rewards and a certificate from senior police officials.
This case is now being seen as a great example of how AI can actually make a difference in real-life investigations, showing other officers what is possible when tech and determination come together.