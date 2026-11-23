Vijay Solanki arrested for allegedly strangling pregnant girlfriend in Banaskantha
In Banaskantha, Gujarat, a 20-year-old man named Vijay Solanki has been arrested for allegedly strangling his 19-year-old girlfriend, Sapna, who was six months pregnant.
Her body was found on November 19 in Kesarpura village and at first looked like an accidental death, but an autopsy revealed she had been strangled.
Solanki admits fight faces murder charges
Police dug into call records and used technology tools to piece together what happened between the couple.
During questioning, Solanki admitted that a fight about their relationship led to the tragedy.
He is now facing charges of murder and causing the death of an unborn child under new criminal laws.