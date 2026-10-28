Vijaya Krishnan warns Anakapalli after Cyclone Arnab forces Pedderu release
India
Heads up, Anakapalli. Cyclone Arnab has caused the Pedderu Reservoir to release excess water, and officials aren't taking any chances.
District Collector Vijaya Krishnan is urging everyone in affected areas to stick to safety guidelines as a precaution against flooding.
Villages warned to avoid rivers, canals
Disaster teams are keeping a close watch on vulnerable spots across several mandals such as Madugula, Buchayyapeta, and Chodavaram.
Villages such as Pothanapudi and V.V. Agraharam have been specifically warned.
People are being told to stay away from rivers and canals for their own safety, while emergency control rooms are up and running to help coordinate flood relief.