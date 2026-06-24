Vijayawada mother alleges Sai Krishna found unconscious, police say missing
The Sai Krishna case in Vijayawada has gotten pretty serious, with fresh claims of police misconduct and evidence tampering.
According to a newly accessed remand report, Krishna's mother says she heard him crying inside the police station and saw him unconscious with his legs tied. She also alleges that the circle inspector threatened her.
Even though the high court ordered police to produce Krishna, they said he was missing.
Investigators say Sai Krishna held unlawfully
Investigators say Krishna was held longer than legally allowed and not brought before a magistrate.
His body has not been found, raising suspicions it may have been hidden or destroyed.
The former circle inspector involved has been arrested, and a special investigation team is now looking into possible tampering of CCTV footage and records.
Andhra Pradesh demands Sai Krishna probe
People across Andhra Pradesh are demanding answers, with many upset over how the case has been handled.
The government is facing criticism as activists push for a full investigation into both the alleged unlawful detention and evidence tampering by police.