Vijayawada mother alleges Sai Krishna found unconscious, police say missing India Jun 24, 2026

The Sai Krishna case in Vijayawada has gotten pretty serious, with fresh claims of police misconduct and evidence tampering.

According to a newly accessed remand report, Krishna's mother says she heard him crying inside the police station and saw him unconscious with his legs tied. She also alleges that the circle inspector threatened her.

Even though the high court ordered police to produce Krishna, they said he was missing.