Vijayawada records 50mm Wednesday as district total reaches 1,104mm

Vijayawada is dealing with serious flooding after nonstop rain from Cyclone Arnab, with some areas underwater and daily life thrown off track.

The city got about 50mm of rain just on Wednesday, and the district has seen 1,104mm from Tuesday till 5pm on Wednesday.

Waterlogging was reported at key spots like the Road Under Bridge near Pandit Nehru Bus Station and Rythu Bazaar near Patamata.