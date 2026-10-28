Vijayawada records 50mm Wednesday as district total reaches 1,104mm
Vijayawada is dealing with serious flooding after nonstop rain from Cyclone Arnab, with some areas underwater and daily life thrown off track.
The city got about 50mm of rain just on Wednesday, and the district has seen 1,104mm from Tuesday till 5pm on Wednesday.
Waterlogging was reported at key spots like the Road Under Bridge near Pandit Nehru Bus Station and Rythu Bazaar near Patamata.
Vijayawada officials deploy bleaching powder, fogging
To keep things safe, officials are rolling out emergency health steps (think bleaching powder for flooded areas and mosquito fogging to stop disease).
Health workers will also go door-to-door checking on people to prevent outbreaks from all that stagnant water.
Meanwhile, getting around town is tough: waterlogging was reported at the Road Under Bridge near the Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Rythu Bazaar near Patamata, and a few low-lying areas of the city as the city works nonstop to get things back to normal.