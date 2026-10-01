Vijayawada's Kanaka Durga Temple drew around 18.29L devotees post Dasara
India
Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada just wrapped up a massive Dasara celebration, drawing around 1.829 million devotees.
Even after the main festival, crowds are still showing up, many wearing red and chanting 'Jai Bhavani' as they climb Indrakeeladri Hill.
The turnout really shows how strong the community's devotion is.
Temple provided food and medical care
Temple staff stepped up big time: they handed out nearly four million laddus, served free meals to more than 830,000 people, and made sure snacks and drinks reached those waiting in long lines, with food being served at the annaprasadam complex until midnight.
Medical teams were also on-site, offering free care to over 100,000 visitors with minor health issues, making sure everyone had a safe and smooth experience.