Vijaypal Singh shot dead on tractor near Kelanpur village
India
Vijaypal Singh, a 50-year-old farmer from Kelanpur village, was found shot dead on his tractor late Wednesday night.
He'd gone out to plow his fields but never made it home, and police say three rounds were fired.
His body was discovered about 2.5km from his village.
Relatives found Singh, police seek suspects
Singh's wife Geeta grew worried when he didn't return by 7pm and couldn't be reached, so relatives searched until they found him after midnight.
The tragedy comes just three months after the family lost their younger son in an accident.
Police are still looking for suspects and haven't figured out a motive yet, while Singh's older son Mohit is expected to file a formal complaint soon.