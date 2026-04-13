Vijender Gupta urges police action after Delhi Assembly bomb threat India Apr 13, 2026

The Delhi Assembly has been getting a string of bomb-threat emails lately; the fifth one landed just this morning on April 13.

Speaker Vijender Gupta sought urgent action from the police commissioner, since these threats (including several during the recent budget session) have been causing real stress for everyone at the Assembly.

Thankfully, all three threats during the recent budget session turned out to be hoaxes after police checks.