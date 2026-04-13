Vijender Gupta urges police action after Delhi Assembly bomb threat
The Delhi Assembly has been getting a string of bomb-threat emails lately; the fifth one landed just this morning on April 13.
Speaker Vijender Gupta sought urgent action from the police commissioner, since these threats (including several during the recent budget session) have been causing real stress for everyone at the Assembly.
Thankfully, all three threats during the recent budget session turned out to be hoaxes after police checks.
Threat email cites RDX and cyanide
After yet another threatening email, this time mentioning RDX explosives and cyanide gas , Speaker Gupta is pushing for urgent action to track down whoever's behind these emails and to ramp up security at Vidhan Sabha.
The repeated scares have disrupted work and left staff on edge, raising concerns about how safe our key government spaces really are.