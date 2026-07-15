Vikhroli teacher hospitalized after taking sleeping pills amid election duties
A school teacher from Vikhroli, Mumbai, was hospitalized after reportedly trying to end her life by taking sleeping pills.
She told police she was overwhelmed by long hours and nonstop calls linked to her extra election-related duties (SIR work) in Ghatkopar.
Unions demand relief from nonteaching duties
Things got worse when a former student's social media post (shared by the principal) questioned why teachers were given nonteaching tasks, sparking stressful conversations at school.
Teachers' groups now want the government to step in: one union member (Jalindar Sarode, working president of the Shikshak Sena) called the incident "unfortunate," while another (Subhash More, working president of Shikshak Bharati) noted that the teacher had already asked for relief but got no response, urging less nonteaching work for educators.