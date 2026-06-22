Vikram Doraiswami completes Kailash Parikrama in Tibet as yatra resumes
India
Vikram Doraiswami, India's newly appointed ambassador to China, just finished the Mount Kailash Parikrama in Tibet, marking the comeback of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra after five years.
The yatra is a big deal for Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and Bon followers, and its return follows years of COVID-19 and border tensions.
Vikram Doraiswami inspects Nathu La facilities
Doraiswami's trek wasn't only spiritual; he was also there to check out logistics and safety for Indian pilgrims with Chinese officials.
He shared updates from Yadong County about new facilities at Nathu La Pass, like currency exchange counters, medical support, and a specialized transit bus, to make future pilgrimages more comfortable.