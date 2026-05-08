Vikram Doraiswami presents credentials as India's ambassador to China

Doraiswami brings China and UK experience

Doraiswami knows the region well: he speaks Mandarin and has worked in Hong Kong and Beijing before.

Most recently, he was India's high commissioner to the UK. His experience will be key as India and China look to restart things like visas and flights and keep talks going.

He also took part in an embassy event honoring Operation Sindoor, showing support for Indian armed forces and remembering those lost in past attacks.