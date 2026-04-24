Vikram Doraiswami to become India ambassador to China after FTA
India
Vikram Doraiswami has finished his stint as India's high commissioner to the UK and is now moving on to become India's ambassador to China.
Over his three years in London, he played a key role in sealing the India-UK free trade agreement, a milestone that UK officials called out as a big win for both countries.
Periasamy Kumaran to become high commissioner
Doraiswami's departure was met with warm tributes from diplomats and community leaders, who praised his leadership and efforts to bring India and the UK closer, especially on trade and cultural ties.
As he heads off to Beijing, Periasamy Kumaran will step in as the new high commissioner, aiming to keep up the momentum Doraiswami started.