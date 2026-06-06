Vikram Doraiswami urges academic cooperation to boost India China understanding
India
Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami just reminded everyone in Beijing that India and China go way back, like, over two millennia of sharing ideas and culture.
Speaking at Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), he said things like academic teamwork and people actually connecting are key to really understanding each other today.
BFSU offers 102 language courses
BFSU is not just any university: it offers classes in 102 languages, including Indian ones like Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit, Urdu, and now Punjabi, too.
Doraiswami gave a shout-out to these efforts as a great example of how both countries keep learning from each other.
He even chatted with students (in fluent Mandarin) about why language matters for building real bridges between India and China.