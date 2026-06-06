Vikram Doraiswami urges academic cooperation to boost India China understanding

BFSU offers 102 language courses

BFSU is not just any university: it offers classes in 102 languages, including Indian ones like Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Sanskrit, Urdu, and now Punjabi, too.

Doraiswami gave a shout-out to these efforts as a great example of how both countries keep learning from each other.

He even chatted with students (in fluent Mandarin) about why language matters for building real bridges between India and China.