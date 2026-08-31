Vikram Misri: 51 dead, 139 discharged from Russian army
India
India's foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, shared that 51 Indians recruited into the Russian army have lost their lives, while 139 others have been discharged so far.
The government is now working to bring home about 37 more Indians who are still serving in Russia.
India pressing Russia over 227 recruits
Misri said India has brought up the issue with Russia several times and the embassy in Moscow is keeping a close eye on things.
Out of 227 total recruits (some sent as cooks or helpers), the government and Supreme Court are pushing for safe returns, support for families, and the MEA is warning people to stay away from shady overseas job offers.