Vikram Misri leads Berlin talks on trade defense technology green-energy
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is in Berlin this week, leading key talks with German officials to boost cooperation on trade, defense, technology, and green energy.
This follows a recent visit by Germany's chancellor to India, so both sides seem pretty keen to step up their partnership.
Misri held Paris nuclear energy talks
Just before Berlin, Misri was in Paris for similar high-level discussions with French diplomats. The focus there was on nuclear energy, defense, and digital innovation.
These back-to-back meetings show India is making a real push to build stronger connections across Europe, especially around future-focused areas like clean energy and advanced technology.