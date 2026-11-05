Vikram Misri meets Balendra Shah, brings Modi greetings, discusses cooperation
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just wrapped up a two-day trip to Nepal, where he met Prime Minister Balendra Shah.
Misri brought greetings from Prime Minister Modi, and both sides talked about boosting cooperation between the neighbors.
Nepal thanks India for flood aid
Misri also sat down with top Nepali ministers to chat about working together on trade, hydropower, energy, and even new areas like digital connectivity and AI.
Nepal thanked India for its quick help after recent floods, and both countries agreed that these high-level meetings are important for building a stronger partnership going forward.