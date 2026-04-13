Vikram Misri meets Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris amid Hormuz blockade
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, with both sides zeroing in on the rising tensions in West Asia.
This chat comes right after U.S.-Iran peace talks fell through, and President Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, putting global oil supplies at risk and making these discussions even more important.
Vikram Misri boosts India France cooperation
Misri also joined high-level meetings with French officials to boost cooperation on defense, nuclear energy, space, and cybersecurity.
These regular catch-ups show how India and France are stepping up their partnership as the world keeps changing, especially after French President Macron's visit to India earlier this year.