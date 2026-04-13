Vikram Misri meets Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris amid Hormuz blockade India Apr 13, 2026

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just met French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, with both sides zeroing in on the rising tensions in West Asia.

This chat comes right after U.S.-Iran peace talks fell through, and President Trump announced a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, putting global oil supplies at risk and making these discussions even more important.