Vikram Misri meets Reem Al Hashimy, discusses West Asia crisis
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri just met UAE Minister of State and Special Envoy to India Reem Al Hashimy in Abu Dhabi to talk about the ongoing West Asia crisis and check in on their growing partnership.
Both countries are doubling down on teamwork and open conversations, especially with things heating up in the region.
India UAE target $200 billion trade
This meeting is part of a bigger pattern: recent high-level visits have focused on boosting trade, energy cooperation, investment, and better connectivity.
With a goal to hit $200 billion in trade by 2032 under their economic pact, both sides seem serious about building stronger links and tackling challenges together.