Vikram Misri says no Assomption Island projects without Seychelles consent

India offers Seychelles $175 million package

Misri also highlighted that India is helping the Seychelles with better shipping and flight connections, but it will be up to businesses to run those routes.

Plus, India is offering a $175 million Special Economic Package for things like housing, health, cybersecurity, AI, and green mobility, all based on what the Seychelles needs.

The message? India wants this partnership to feel fair and genuinely helpful for both sides.