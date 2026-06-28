Vikram Misri says no Assomption Island projects without Seychelles consent
India
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the Seychelles, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri cleared the air about Assomption Island.
He said any future projects there will only move forward if they match what the Seychelles government and its people actually want, so no decisions without their say.
India offers Seychelles $175 million package
Misri also highlighted that India is helping the Seychelles with better shipping and flight connections, but it will be up to businesses to run those routes.
Plus, India is offering a $175 million Special Economic Package for things like housing, health, cybersecurity, AI, and green mobility, all based on what the Seychelles needs.
The message? India wants this partnership to feel fair and genuinely helpful for both sides.