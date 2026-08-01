Vikram Misri urges Sri Lanka to free fishermen and boats
India
India is pushing Sri Lanka to quickly release Indian fishermen and their boats, a concern Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri brought up during his visit to Colombo on Wednesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs called for a "humanitarian approach," highlighting how important these fishing livelihoods are while both countries work toward a long-term fix.
Sri Lanka Navy held 128 fishermen
Fishing in the Palk Strait (between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka) has been a long-running headache.
As of April 15, 2026, 128 Indian fishermen and 18 boats were being held by the Sri Lanka Navy, with more arrests as recently as July.
India asked Sri Lanka to cooperate, but it's still tough for those caught in the middle.