Vikram Misri visiting Washington D.C. April 8-10 boosting trade-defense-and-tech ties
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is off to Washington, D.C., from April 8-10, aiming to boost trade, defense, and tech ties with top US officials.
The visit is all about checking in on how both countries are working together and finding ways to team up on global issues.
Jaishankar defense-tech talks, India-US trade hopes
Misri's trip follows recent talks by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on defense and critical tech.
India is also hoping to finally seal a trade deal with the US that could open up more opportunities for Indian businesses.
With ongoing meetings between leaders from both sides, it looks like India and the US are getting serious about taking their partnership up a notch.