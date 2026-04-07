Vikram Misri visits Washington D.C. to strengthen India US partnership
India
India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is set to visit Washington, D.C., from April 8-10, 2026.
This trip follows earlier high-level meetings and aims to keep the momentum going in India-US relations, with both sides looking to strengthen their partnership.
Misri to discuss trade defense tech
Misri will sit down with top US officials to talk trade, defense, and tech, basically all the big topics that matter right now.
They will also touch on important regional and global issues they both care about.
The visit signals a clear push from both countries to work more closely together on shared goals.