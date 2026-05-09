Vikram Misri's Nepal trip on hold after Balendra Shah's refusal
India
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was set to visit Nepal on May 11-12, 2026, to connect with the new government and officially invite Prime Minister Balendra Shah to India.
But the trip is now on hold: Shah turned down a meeting, saying he'd prefer to talk with someone of "equal stature."
Lipulekh dispute prompts Nepal protest
The postponement comes as tensions flare over the Lipulekh region, which Nepal claims as its territory.
Nepal recently protested India and China reopening a key route through this disputed area.
Even so, Indian officials say they're staying optimistic and see this as just a temporary pause in their longstanding ties with Nepal.