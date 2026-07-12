Vikram Rana found after Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel landslide, 8 dead
After days of intense search, rescue teams have found the last missing worker from the Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel landslide in Kerala's Wayanad district. Sadly, this brings the death toll to eight.
The construction manager, Vikram Rana, 58, was located about 350 meters downstream from Meenakshi Bridge on July 12.
The disaster happened on July 7 during a major tunnel project connecting Wayanad and Kozhikode.
Search over, Meppadi-Chooralmala restrictions to lift
With all missing workers now accounted for, search operations are officially over and traffic restrictions on the Meppadi-Chooralmala road will be lifted soon.
Authorities will begin clearing debris shortly and investigating what caused the landslide.
This incident has sparked fresh questions about how safe construction sites really are in Kerala.