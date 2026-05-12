Vikramshila Setu partial collapse forces 161km detour in Bihar

Vikramshila Setu repairs underway ₹75cr

Engineers had been flagging gaps in expansion joints since August 2024, but repairs weren't made in time.

Officials say overloading sped up the damage despite some patchwork between 2020 and 2024.

Now, emergency fixes by IIT Patna and BRO are underway (costs have jumped from ₹26 crore to ₹75 crore), and there's hope that a new 4-lane bridge will be ready by December 2026 to finally solve the problem for good.