Vikramshila Setu partial collapse forces 161km detour in Bihar
The Vikramshila Setu, a key bridge connecting southern and northern Bihar, partially collapsed late on May 3 and continued into May 4 after years of ignored warnings about its condition.
Built in 2001, the 4.7-km bridge suddenly gave way at pillar 133, forcing people to take a much longer detour (from just 14km to a whopping 161km between Munger and Khagaria).
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Vikramshila Setu repairs underway ₹75cr
Engineers had been flagging gaps in expansion joints since August 2024, but repairs weren't made in time.
Officials say overloading sped up the damage despite some patchwork between 2020 and 2024.
Now, emergency fixes by IIT Patna and BRO are underway (costs have jumped from ₹26 crore to ₹75 crore), and there's hope that a new 4-lane bridge will be ready by December 2026 to finally solve the problem for good.