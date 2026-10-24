Vikrant Tomar arrested for scamming Delhi women constables of ₹24L
India
A 23-year-old named Vikrant Tomar has been arrested for scamming nearly 20 women constables in Delhi out of ₹24lakh.
He set up a flashy Instagram profile, showing off luxury cars and fancy outings, and promised marriage to gain their trust.
The whole scheme came crashing down after one woman constable reported him for cheating.
Police say Tomar used funds
Police say Tomar used the money.
Investigators believe he may have targeted women from the same batch using information through his live-in partner's batchmates, who is also a police constable.
Turns out, this isn't his first time. He already has several FIRs against him in other parts of Delhi.
Police are now digging deeper to see how far the scam really goes.