Villagers and emergency crews rescue over 100 at Zenith Waterfall
India
More than 100 tourists were trapped by sudden flash floods at Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli, Maharashtra on Saturday after heavy rains caused the river to swell.
Many had crossed to the other side of the falls and couldn't get back.
Local villagers, the fire brigade, and police teamed up for a nearly three-hour rescue operation that brought everyone to safety.
Villagers' rope rescue praised online
Villagers used ropes to help people cross strong currents, a moment that quickly went viral online.
Social media was full of praise for their bravery and teamwork.
The whole incident is a reminder to stay alert during monsoon adventures and respect nature's unpredictability.