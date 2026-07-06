Villagers and emergency crews rescue over 100 at Zenith Waterfall India Jul 06, 2026

More than 100 tourists were trapped by sudden flash floods at Zenith Waterfall in Khopoli, Maharashtra on Saturday after heavy rains caused the river to swell.

Many had crossed to the other side of the falls and couldn't get back.

Local villagers, the fire brigade, and police teamed up for a nearly three-hour rescue operation that brought everyone to safety.