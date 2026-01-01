Villagers protest against wetland excavation for flood control in Assam
Villagers in Assam's Jorhat district are protesting a big government plan to dig up local wetlands for flood control.
The project, part of a government initiative to excavate wetlands for flood control, aims to restore wetlands.
Police have even accused a local activist of stirring up resistance.
Concerns over impact on local economy and environment
Locals say the excavation threatens their main sources of income—farming and fishing—and worry it could actually make things worse for their land.
They're asking for public hearings and environmental checks before anything moves forward.
Similar protests or complaints have been reported in other localities, with people demanding more transparency.
Local activists and a Raijor Dal spokesperson have also criticized the lack of transparency and raised environmental concerns.