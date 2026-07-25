Villagers rescue students from DPS bus overturned in Rohtas, Bihar
India
A DPS school bus in Bihar's Rohtas district overturned into a water-filled ditch on Saturday after losing control.
Local villagers rushed in to help, rescuing the trapped students from the bus.
No critical injuries, locals demand checks
Neither the 29 injured students nor the driver suffered critical injuries, though some parents moved their kids to private hospitals just to be safe.
The accident has locals demanding stricter checks on old school busses and action against negligence, hoping this leads to better safety for everyone's commute.