Villages without 4G fall from 45,180 to 11,372 in India
India
In a big leap for digital India, villages without 4G have dropped from 45,180 in 2022 to 11,372 by 2026.
This progress comes from BSNL's saturation project and help from private telecom players, actually beating the original goal.
It's a major move toward shrinking the tech gap between cities and rural areas.
India plans 26,000 new 4G sites
The government is pushing for complete 4G coverage, with 26,000 new network sites planned.
Odisha and Arunachal Pradesh still have the most uncovered villages (many are uninhabited), but around four million people, mostly from Scheduled Tribe communities, still don't have access.
With wired broadband growth slowing down, mobile internet is more important than ever for staying connected.