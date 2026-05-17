Vinai Kumar Saxena launches Leh self-enumeration portal for Census 2027
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena just launched a Self-Enumeration Portal for Census 2027 in Leh, inviting locals to hop online and share their details over the next 15 days.
He's encouraging everyone to join in, saying the census is key to showing off Ladakh's unique identity and what its people want for the future.
Census 2027 2 phases 11,718.24cr budget
The census is happening in two steps: first, house listing between April and September 2026; then, population counting in February 2027.
With a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore and digital integration for strengthened data security, it's all about getting accurate info to help shape better policies.
As Saxena put it on X, "Census plays a vital role in shaping policies, planning resources & driving the development of our nation."