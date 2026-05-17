Vinai Kumar Saxena launches Leh self-enumeration portal for Census 2027

Census 2027 2 phases 11,718.24cr budget

The census is happening in two steps: first, house listing between April and September 2026; then, population counting in February 2027.

With a budget of ₹11,718.24 crore and digital integration for strengthened data security, it's all about getting accurate info to help shape better policies.

As Saxena put it on X, "Census plays a vital role in shaping policies, planning resources & driving the development of our nation."