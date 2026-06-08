Vinai Kumar Saxena to bring Buddha relics back from Mongolia
India
Vinai Kumar Saxena, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, is flying to Mongolia on June 7 to bring back the sacred relics of two disciples of Lord Buddha after their 10-day exhibition in Ulaanbaatar.
The relics will be flown back to New Delhi in a special aircraft after the June 10 concluding ceremony, with Saxena personally leading the mission, an assignment given by Prime Minister Modi.
Saxena to attend exhibition closing ceremony
Saxena will attend the exhibition's closing ceremony before returning home with the relics.
This move aims to boost India-Mongolia ties through their shared Buddhist heritage.
Earlier in May, Ladakh hosted the Piprahwa relics and saw over 118,000 devotees turn up, making it one of the region's biggest spiritual gatherings.