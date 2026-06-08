Vinai Kumar Saxena to bring Buddha relics back from Mongolia India Jun 08, 2026

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, is flying to Mongolia on June 7 to bring back the sacred relics of two disciples of Lord Buddha after their 10-day exhibition in Ulaanbaatar.

The relics will be flown back to New Delhi in a special aircraft after the June 10 concluding ceremony, with Saxena personally leading the mission, an assignment given by Prime Minister Modi.