Vinay Kwatra says Pakistan eroded Indus Treaty, India suspended it
India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra, says Pakistan has chipped away at the Indus Waters Treaty for decades.
The treaty, meant to share river waters and build trust since 1960, has lost its spirit of goodwill because of repeated conflicts and cross-border terrorism.
After a major terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, India suspended the treaty: Kwatra explains this was a response to broken trust.
Kwatra: Pakistan must dismantle terror networks
Kwatra insists Pakistan needs to dismantle its terror networks before any real cooperation can happen.
He also criticized delays on Indian water projects and said Pakistan should focus on fixing its own water management instead of pointing fingers.
Quoting Prime Minister Modi's stance, he summed up India's view: "Terror and talks cannot go together."